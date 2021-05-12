ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said has a lot of admiration for Rep. Liz Cheney, who was ousted as the Chair of the House Republican Conference Wednesday. Cheney was outspoken against former President Donald Trump.
Hogan, who’s also a Republican, said he’s very concerned about the direction of the party.READ MORE: Despite Maryland Officials Asking Drivers Not To Panic Buy, Some Stations Are Out Of Gas
“You know, I’ve been pretty clear about where I am on this issue,” Hogan said during a press conference Wednesday. ” I’m very concerned about the direction of the Republican Party in the country.”
He said he was proud of Cheney and ” her courage to stand up and speak out the way she did.”READ MORE: Maryland Health Officials Prepare To Vaccinate Children Ages 12 To 15 After CDC Advisors Recommend Pfizer
“Quite frankly, she reminded me of my dad, when he was in Congress during the impeachment of Nixon — was not a very popular thing to do,” Hogan said. “But he stood up.”
Hogan’s father was the sole Republican to vote for Nixon’s impeachment.MORE NEWS: Gov. Larry Hogan Lifts All COVID-19 Capacity Restrictions As Of Saturday
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now