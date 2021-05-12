ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Democratic Party announced a new initiative to expand communication operations seeking to hold Governor Larry Hogan more accountable.

The Hogan Accountability Project’s main goal is to get Governor Hogan to tell the truth.

As part of the project’s expansion, the democratic party is bringing on Zach Hudson as a Senior Communications Advisor. He will supervise an aggressive rapid-response operation that will highlight Hogan’s self-dealings and promotions on the national level versus the state level.

“We are thrilled to have Zach join our team as we work to hold Larry Hogan accountable and achieve Democratic victories up and down the ballot in 2022,” said Maryland Democratic Party Chair Yvette Lewis. “While he goes on national television to talk about bipartisanship, the real Larry Hogan is a partisan bully who has vetoed important legislation like police reform and overseen one of the weakest pandemic recoveries in the nation.”

“The truth is: Maryland is falling behind while Larry Hogan uses the Governor’s office to advance his political career. We are putting Larry Hogan on notice: when he places his political ambitions and his own financial interest ahead of Maryland families, we will hold him accountable,” said Lewis.

Zach Hudson is a veteran of numerous campaigns across the country. He served as Communications Director, for now, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s successful Senate campaign in 2016 and more recently was the Communications Director for Senate campaigns at American Bridge 21st Century.

“Instead of focusing on helping Maryland recover from the pandemic, Larry Hogan has been helping himself,” said Hudson. “Hogan’s made millions since becoming Governor killed vital infrastructure projects for Baltimore and redirected that money to projects near his personal properties, and earlier this year bought a palatial mansion at a discount in a questionable real estate deal. Now, his administration is engulfed in a massive scandal over his attempted cover-up of flawed COVID tests he supplied to the people of Maryland. It’s time for people to learn the truth about Larry Hogan.”