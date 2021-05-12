BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Surrounded by a doping controversy, Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is favored to win the Preakness at 9-5 following Tuesday’s post-position draw.
Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez, who was aboard Medina Spirit at Churchill Downs, will return to the mount on Saturday.
Hall of Fame Trainer Bob Baffert won’t be coming to the Preakness, but has won in Baltimore a record seven times, most notably with Triple Crown champions American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018).
"Post 3 won't win the race for him and it won't lose the race for him. We anticipate that he and Concert Tour will be 1-2 early in the race. One will be in front, one is probably going to be second – unless someone alters their plan totally. And may the best horse win, whether it be one of those two horses or one of the other eight," said Zedan Racing Stables' racing manager and bloodstock consultant Gary Young.
The $1 million Preakness will headline a program with 10 stakes, six graded, worth $2.25 million in purses.
"[Medina Spirit]'s a speed horse so he will get out of there and get a position and be on the outside somewhere. I think we're fine with both our positions," said Assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes, Concert Tour. "They are both front-running horses, so they will probably will be up there in the clear, hopefully. He's one that is placed forwardly in the racing. Being on the outside should be fine."