GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the robbery of a Royal Farms in Glen Burnie early Wednesday.
Officers were called to the store at 7201 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard around 4:45 a.m. for a hold-up alarm.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, City Officials Will Give COVID Update At 2 p.m.
The store clerks told police two suspects, a man and a woman, entered the store and the man pulled out a knife, while the woman took merchandise from behind the counter.
They fled in a gray Mitsubishi.
The man was wearing a black and gray Nike jacket and black and white Nike sweatpants, while the woman was wearing a black jacket and camouflage pants.READ MORE: 'This Is Not Just Any Usual Recovery': Economist Explains Rash Of Price Hikes, Product Shortages
One clerk was injured after falling during the incident.
It’s the second Royal Farms location in Glen Burnie to be robbed since the weekend.
Robbery detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.MORE NEWS: BIRD IMMUNITY: Orioles Coaches, Players Won't Need To Wear Masks In Dugouts After Team Reaches 85% Vaccination Rate