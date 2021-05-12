BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens will open its 2021 season on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 13. It’ll be aired on Monday Night Football.
For the team’s first home game, they will host the Chiefs on Sept. 19 at M&T Bank Stadium.READ MORE: Actress Phylicia Rashad Named Dean of Howard University's College of Fine Arts
The full schedule was released Wednesday night with some fanfare. Celebrities on Cameo helped to announce each game.
Here’s the full schedule, including the games that will air on WJZ.
- Week 1: Sept. 13, 8:15 p.m. — Ravens at Raiders
- Week 2: Sept. 19 , 8:20 p.m. — Chiefs at Ravens
- Week 3: Sept. 26, 1 p.m. — Ravens at Lions (watch on WJZ)
- Week 4: Oct. 3, 4:25 p.m. — Ravens at Broncos (watch on WJZ)
- Week 5: Oct 11, 8:15 p.m. — Colts at Ravens
- Week 6: Oct. 17, 1 p.m. — Chargers at Ravens (watch on WJZ)
- Week 7: Oct. 24, 1 p.m. — Bengals at Ravens (watch on WJZ)
- Week 9: Nov. 7, 1 p.m. — Vikings at Ravens
- Week 10: Nov. 11, 8:20 p.m. — Ravens at Dolphins
- Week 11: Nov. 21, 1 p.m. — Ravens at Bears (watch on WJZ)
- Week 12: Nov. 28, 8:20 p.m. — Browns at Ravens
- Week 13: Dec 5, 4:25 p.m. — Ravens at Steelers (watch on WJZ)
- Week 14: Dec. 12, 1 p.m. — Ravens at Browns (watch on WJZ)
- Week: 15 Dec. 19, 1 p.m. — Packers at Ravens
- Week 16: Dec. 26, 1 p.m. — Ravens at Bengals (watch on WJZ)
- Week 17 Jan. 2, 4:25 p.m.– Rams at Ravens
- Week 18: Jan. 9, 1 p.m. — Steelers at Ravens (watch on WJZ)
See how the team made its schedule announcement. You can buy tickets here.READ MORE: Gov. Larry Hogan Lifts All COVID-19 Capacity Restrictions As Of Saturday
MORE NEWS: Baltimore City Will Open Pools For The 2021 Swim Season On Memorial Day Weekend
"Eric DeCosta…quite the prankster! He wanted me and my friends to surprise you by revealing the schedule…" 🤣🤣
🎟️: https://t.co/7m5s0qVBHy
📺: NFL Net 8 p.m. pic.twitter.com/2gHbzR1JND
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 12, 2021
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now