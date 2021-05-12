COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 2.4M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated, Metrics Trend Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:2021 Football Season, Baltimore, NFL Schedule, Ravens

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens will open its 2021 season on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 13. It’ll be aired on Monday Night Football.

The NFL is expected to release their schedule for the season Wednesday. CBS This Morning had a preview of week 1.

The prime time football game will be held in Las Vegas.

WJZ will have more on the NFL schedule tonight.

