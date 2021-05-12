BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens will open its 2021 season on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 13. It’ll be aired on Monday Night Football.
The NFL is expected to release their schedule for the season Wednesday. CBS This Morning had a preview of week 1.
The prime time football game will be held in Las Vegas.
