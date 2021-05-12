Hi Everyone!
Mid week and the forecast of a nice mild up, then warm up is still looking good! For the next six day’s we are in the low to mid 70’s. By this weekend be it at the track, or wherever your are we will refer to any clouds as shade clouds. It is that time of the year. The weather is calm and quiet.. We still could see a pop up shower Saturday afternoon but as I have been saying, this week, that should not come even close to ruining the day.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 2.4M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
Pollen is about the only real environmental negative today with tree, grass, and weed pollen high. Even mold pollen is in the moderate range. In reality it has been a tough Spring for those of us who are effected by seasonal allergies. But right now, today if you will, if that is the only bump in this mid-week day road, no big deal.READ MORE: Ravens Will Open 2021 Season In Vegas Against Raiders On Monday Night Football
That’s all I’ve got for ya. If only every forecast day were this easy.MORE NEWS: WATCH: Gov. Larry Hogan To Give COVID-19 Update Wednesday At 4:30PM
MB!