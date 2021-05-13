COVID-19 IN MD65.4% Of Maryland Adults Have Received At Least 1 Dose Of COVID Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Department Of Labor, job search, jobless, Maryland, Unemployment

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland unemployment claims went up last week from the previous week.

According to the state’s Department of Labor, 13,612 unemployment claims were filed the week ending on May 8.

READ MORE: Ocean City, Maryland Businesses Struggling To Find People To Work This Summer

The previous week, 11,606 unemployment claims were filed.

Nationwide, unemployment numbers dropped to a pandemic-era low.

Some 473,000 workers filed for unemployment benefits in the week ended May 1, CBS News reported.

Despite the unemployment numbers, many Maryland businesses are hiring but are having issues finding employees, partially due to covid-19 and partially due to people wanting to stay on unemployment as their take home may be better than at a minimum wage job.

“It’s not just anecdotal, I mean there’s no question there are some people that have made the decision to stay home and to collect unemployment rather than returning to work,” Gov. Larry Hogan said during a press conference Wednesday.

Ocean City also relies on 4,000 international students who live and work in the community every year. But, many countries and consulates are not yet fully operational and therefore cannot issue visas.

Hogan said he wants to revive the work search requirement, which means if you’re on unemployment, you must actively be looking for a job.

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – May 8, 2021
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims
ALLEGANY 90 38 0 19
ANNE ARUNDEL 608 352 0 53
BALTIMORE 1,467 708 0 110
BALTIMORE CITY 866 402 0 103
CALVERT 75 57 0 7
CAROLINE 31 20 0 0
CARROLL 154 82 0 12
CECIL 122 49 0 9
CHARLES 191 125 0 12
DORCHESTER 56 24 0 2
FREDERICK 283 190 0 21
GARRETT 40 20 0 5
HARFORD 296 137 0 25
HOWARD 351 159 0 23
KENT 25 9 0 1
MONTGOMERY 1,002 509 0 84
NON-MARYLAND 609 964 0 59
PRINCE GEORGES 1,203 673 0 89
QUEEN ANNES 48 26 0 3
SOMERSET 31 15 0 1
ST MARYS 104 47 0 9
TALBOT 33 20 0 1
Unknown 7 4 0 2
WASHINGTON 199 84 0 17
WICOMICO 135 70 0 16
WORCESTER 66 43 0 10
Totals by Type:  8,092 4,827 0 693
Total Regular UI Claims: 8,092
Total New PUA and PEUC: 5,520
Total New UI Claims: 13,612

CBS Baltimore Staff