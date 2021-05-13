COVID-19 IN MD65.4% Of Maryland Adults Have Received At Least 1 Dose Of COVID Vaccine
By Amy Kawata
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two brutal attacks caught on camera, just hours apart and only a few blocks from each other.

“That’s not right. That’s not right at all,” said Baltimore City resident, Rob Hamilton.

Baltimore Police said just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday May 2, officers were called to the 900 block of West North Ave for an aggravated assault.

New video shows a man walk into Linden Liquor Store and turning hostile after being told he couldn’t use the lottery machine because he wasn’t wearing a mask.

Police said the suspect left but came back with a 3-foot piece of wood, swinging at a security guard’s knee, hitting him and then taking off.

Community members say the violence in the area has reached a tipping point.

“Everyday you come out here, you have to be careful. Whether you realize it or not,” said Rob Hamilton.

Less than a half and hour later, another security camera captured a man, who police later identified as 50-year-old Daryl Doyles, brutally beating 2 Korean women inside their liquor store on Pennsylvania Ave with a cinder block.

Police have already charged Doyles with 2 counts of aggravated assault in that case.

“That’s sad. This is really sad, especially a woman,” said Hamilton.

The 2 attacks are in about a 10 minute walking distance from one another and in both videos, the suspect appears to wearing the same clothes.

“Until something changes, it’s just going to get worse,” said David Hamilton of Baltimore.