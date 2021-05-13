BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old Baltimore man has been charged with attempted murder.
Blair Jones was charged with first-degree attempted murder in connection to a shooting on May 8 in the 1500 block of Russell Street near the Horseshoe Casino.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 65.4% Of Adults Received At Least One Dose Of The Vaccine
A 33-year-old man was shot in the ankle following an argument. He ran inside the casino for help and called police.READ MORE: Police Looking For Suspect Who Fatally Shot Christopher Lee Lombr In Brooklyn Park
Detectives were able to identify Jones as a suspect after reviewing surveillance video in the area and got an arrest warrant for him on May 12.
Jones was taken into custody Wednesday in the 2600 block of Patapsco Avenue.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Mayor, Maryland Governor Meet To Discuss Strategies To Decrease Violent City Crime