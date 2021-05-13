BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Health Department said that they will promote COVID-19 vaccinations in young people aged 12 through 15 following the confirmation of ACIP’s approval of the FDA authorization for the Pfizer vaccine.
A statement released by BCHD on Thursday reads:
“Partnership with the Baltimore City Public Schools Systems will be key moving forward, beginning with a parent/guardian survey about the acceptance of Covid-19 vaccination to better inform our pediatric vaccination outreach. We will also be working with City Schools to offer some school-based clinics in the months to come, as well as partnering to identify parent and guardian vaccine ambassadors, to help spread the message about the importance of adolescent vaccination with the Covid-19 vaccine.”
The Baltimore City Health Department does not currently offer the Pfizer vaccine at its sites but they are working closely with local clinical partners to make vaccinations accessible to parents who wish to have their children immunized.
Beginning Thursday, May 13, those aged 12 and up, accompanied by an adult guardian, can sign up for Pfizer vaccination appointments at the University of Maryland Baltimore by calling 410-706-3000 or by visiting getthevaccinebaltimore.org.
Additionally, anyone aged 12 and up can also be vaccinated at any state mass vaccination site that offers the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments can be made by calling 1-855-MDGOVAX from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily or by visiting massvax.maryland.gov.