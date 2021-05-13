TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County will join the State of Maryland in lifting all COVID-19 capacity restrictions on indoor and outdoor venues and dining beginning Saturday, May 15.
“After a long and difficult year, I am pleased we have reached a point where we feel that it is safe to lift capacity restrictions,” said County Executive, Johnny Olszewski in a statement.READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Release 911 Calls In Woodlawn Shootings Saturday
Face covering requirements will still remain in place meaning individuals will be required to wear face masks while inside public spaces, school buildings and in restaurants when not eating or drinking.READ MORE: Baltimore School Board Approves $1.39B Budget Thursday
“A sense of normalcy is returning, and I know we are all anxious to get back to the things we love to do. At the same time, despite incredible progress in our vaccination efforts, we still have a considerable amount of work ahead to vaccinate more of our residents, ” said Olszewski. “We should remember that Marylanders under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for a vaccine. We have a responsibility to keep our children safe.
Governor Hogan announced that the indoor mask mandate will lift when 70 percent of adults receive at least one dose of the vaccine. However, county officials said they will consider this measure but may continue the indoor mask mandate beyond state orders.MORE NEWS: Man Killed, Another Shot And Injured In Separate Baltimore Shootings Thursday
“We are currently considering whether to continue the indoor mask mandate in Baltimore County, as we want to be sure that we do not inadvertently put our youngest residents at risk,” County Executive Olszewski said in his statement.