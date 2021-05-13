WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police on Thursday released 911 calls from a neighbor’s deadly shooting rampage in Woodlawn Saturday.

In one of the calls, a panicked woman describes seeing one of the victims motionless in the street. She screams as she watches the gunman still walking around outside, and the operator tells her to stay indoors and away from the windows.

Another caller says she is well aware of the gunman, who has signs on his home and truck warning the FBI is spying on his property. She tells the operator that the suspect is known to suffer from mental illness.

You can listen to the 911 calls here.

Newly released video shows frightened neighbors crying in terror and huddling for safety as gunshots ring out around them.

Police said the alleged shooter, Everton Brown, set his home on fire and killed three people before police shot and killed him. The victims are husband and wife Ismael Quintanilla and Sara Alacote and their neighbor Sagar Ghimire.

Joy Stewart, the department’s director of public affairs, said the department is still going through the many calls they had received about – and even from – Brown, 56, over the past three decades. A preliminary investigation shows 125 calls for service, the majority initiated from Brown’s address at 7542 Maury Road. These calls were made between January 1997 and May 2021.

Police are asking for patience as they complete their investigation and look at what could have been done to prevent the violence last weekend following years of neighbors living in fear of Brown.

“We are digging through 911 calls, calls for service, any other contact that we might have had with this suspect to try to understand exactly what led up to Saturday’s incident,” Stewart said. “We’re asking those tough questions. If we did miss something, we want to know that. We owe that to the victims. We owe that to the families, and we owe that to the residents of Baltimore County. We want answers as much as the community does.”

Neighbors said Brown was paranoid, aggressive and harassed them for years.

Brown’s own YouTube videos reveal his obsession that the FBI was following him and conducting surveillance on his home. Officers continued combing through the wreckage of his home Thursday.

Also on Thursday, police identified the four officers who fired their service weapons while responding to the incident on Maury Road. Because of departmental policy, the officers, all from the Woodlawn precinct, are only being identified by their last names:

Officer Irwin – 14 years of service