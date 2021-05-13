ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott met with Gov. Larry Hogan Thursday morning to discuss strategies to reduce violent crime in the city after a war of words online.

News cameras were not allowed inside the meeting, but afterward Scott’s issued the following statement:

“Mayor Scott and Commissioner Harrison have worked together over the last few months on building a safer Baltimore. Today, they met with Governor Hogan to attain his partnership in this effort and elevate tactical areas where coordination with state agencies would be useful. The meeting was productive. Mayor Scott presented several immediate steps Governor Hogan could take to reduce violence that target violent repeat offenders, strengthen collaboration across law enforcement agencies, and lessen unessential burdens on Baltimore Police officers to permit more time to fight crime. No funding requests were made by Mayor Scott or Commissioner Harrison. Curing the violence epidemic in Baltimore requires broad coordination and commitment from city, state, and federal partners. Today’s meeting was a step in the right direction, and the Mayor hopes meaningful action will soon follow.”

Hogan also called the meeting productive Wednesday and said he appreciated it.

On Wednesday, Scott announced he was taking immediate steps to restart the defunct Baltimore City Criminal Justice Coordinating Council as a way to “strengthen coordination and communication across federal, state, and local public safety agencies in the fight against violent crime.”

The state cut funding to the CJCC in 2017.

“It is utterly impossible for a city to thrive when residents do not feel safe in their neighborhoods. That is why tackling violent crime is Baltimore’s biggest challenge, and reducing it remains my top priority,” wrote Mayor Scott. “Given your precise roles and responsibilities in moving Baltimore forward, reducing violent crime is likely a priority for you as well. But curing the violence epidemic is only possible if government agencies and our partners are concentrated and coordinated.”

During a press conference Wednesday, Hogan said, “You know, I don’t have any, any opposition to them starting it back up again. But I think it’s pretty naïve to think having a committee have some meetings is going to be enough to stop the murders and the shootings in Baltimore City.”

