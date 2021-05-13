COVID-19 IN MD65.4% Of Maryland Adults Have Received At Least 1 Dose Of COVID Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, covid vaccinations, COVID-19, Health, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations dropped Thursday as the state’s coronavirus metrics continue their downward trend.

State officials report 474 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths as hospitalizations and the state positivity rate continues to decline.

READ MORE: Baltimore Mayor, Maryland Governor Meet To Discuss Strategies To Decrease Violent City Crime

Hospitalizations went up by 40, now at 730 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 530 are in acute care and 200 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there are 454,745 total confirmed cases and 8,704 deaths. The state’s positivity rate went down to 2.66%.

There are 2,467,163 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,396,278 doses so far. Of those, 2,929,115 are first doses with 10,746 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,258,567 are second doses, 33,049 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

READ MORE: 13K Unemployment Claims Filed In Maryland Last Week
A total of 208,596 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1,353 in the last day.
The state reports 65.4 % of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine. Gov. Larry Hogan said in a press conference Wednesday that when that number reaches 70%, it’ll be safe to lift mask mandates inside.
Hogan lifted all capacity restrictions for Maryland restaurants and businesses starting Saturday, but masks musk still be worn inside businesses.

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,911 (207) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,301 (592) 14*
Baltimore 64,807 (1,466) 36*
Baltimore City 52,153 (1,048) 23*
Calvert 4,184 (77) 1*
Caroline 2,294 (25) 0*
Carroll 9,331 (232) 5*
Cecil 6,202 (133) 2*
Charles 10,698 (192) 2*
Dorchester 2,769 (50) 1*
Frederick 19,614 (313) 9*
Garrett 2,009 (62) 1*
Harford 16,349 (270) 5*
Howard 19,067 (227) 6*
Kent 1,335 (44) 2*
Montgomery 70,394 (1,487) 46*
Prince George’s 84,149 (1,453) 32*
Queen Anne’s 2,966 (44) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,951 (124) 0*
Somerset 2,567 (38) 0*
Talbot 2,125 (37) 0*
Washington 14,413 (277) 3*
Wicomico 7,555 (153) 0*
Worcester 3,601 (98) 1*
Data not available 0 (55) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 25,345 (3) 0*
10-19 46,669 (6) 1*
20-29 83,438 (41) 1*
30-39 77,900 (94) 6*
40-49 67,861 (251) 5*
50-59 67,801 (727) 28*
60-69 45,154 (1,453) 19*
70-79 24,812 (2,209) 40*
80+ 15,765 (3,917) 92*
Data not available 0 (3) 0*
Female 237,772 (4,198) 93*
Male 216,973 (4,506) 99*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

MORE NEWS: Friends To Host Laurel Shooting Victim Ryan Lee's Youth Sports Fundraiser
Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 140,182 (3,087) 70*
Asian (NH) 10,999 (299) 8*
White (NH) 160,545 (4,394) 98*
Hispanic 68,878 (786) 15*
Other (NH) 21,239 (85) 0*
Data not available 52,902 (53) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff