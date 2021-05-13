ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations dropped Thursday as the state’s coronavirus metrics continue their downward trend.
State officials report 474 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths as hospitalizations and the state positivity rate continues to decline.
Hospitalizations went up by 40, now at 730 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 530 are in acute care and 200 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there are 454,745 total confirmed cases and 8,704 deaths. The state’s positivity rate went down to 2.66%.
There are 2,467,163 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,396,278 doses so far. Of those, 2,929,115 are first doses with 10,746 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,258,567 are second doses, 33,049 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.READ MORE: 13K Unemployment Claims Filed In Maryland Last Week
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,911
|(207)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,301
|(592)
|14*
|Baltimore
|64,807
|(1,466)
|36*
|Baltimore City
|52,153
|(1,048)
|23*
|Calvert
|4,184
|(77)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,294
|(25)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,331
|(232)
|5*
|Cecil
|6,202
|(133)
|2*
|Charles
|10,698
|(192)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,769
|(50)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,614
|(313)
|9*
|Garrett
|2,009
|(62)
|1*
|Harford
|16,349
|(270)
|5*
|Howard
|19,067
|(227)
|6*
|Kent
|1,335
|(44)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,394
|(1,487)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|84,149
|(1,453)
|32*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,966
|(44)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,951
|(124)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,567
|(38)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,125
|(37)
|0*
|Washington
|14,413
|(277)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,555
|(153)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,601
|(98)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(55)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|25,345
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|46,669
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|83,438
|(41)
|1*
|30-39
|77,900
|(94)
|6*
|40-49
|67,861
|(251)
|5*
|50-59
|67,801
|(727)
|28*
|60-69
|45,154
|(1,453)
|19*
|70-79
|24,812
|(2,209)
|40*
|80+
|15,765
|(3,917)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|237,772
|(4,198)
|93*
|Male
|216,973
|(4,506)
|99*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|140,182
|(3,087)
|70*
|Asian (NH)
|10,999
|(299)
|8*
|White (NH)
|160,545
|(4,394)
|98*
|Hispanic
|68,878
|(786)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|21,239
|(85)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,902
|(53)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.