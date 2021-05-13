ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — A delivery driver is recovering at a local hospital after she was run over by her own car after it was stolen from her, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the 300 block of Logan Court around 10:12 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a car theft. When they arrived, they found a woman was being treated by medics for injuries to her lower body.

The woman was in the area delivering food. She left her vehicle parked with the keys in the ignition when an unknown man jumped into the front seat to steal it.

She tried to stop the man, but during the struggle the car was put into drive and knocked the woman to the ground. The suspect then allegedly drove over her as he fled the scene.

Detectives are attempting to locate the vehicle, described as a black 2015 Mazda CX5 with a Maryland registration of 7DG0851.

The suspect was in his early 20s with light brown hair, a pronounced nose and a baby face. He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call Detective Berg, with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3302. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7Lockup. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000. Submit a tip online at http://www.p3tips.com.