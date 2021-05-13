COVID-19 IN MD65.4% Of Maryland Adults Have Received At Least 1 Dose Of COVID Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — One of the victims of the Laurel shooting was trying to make his community better.

Ryan Lee founded a nonprofit called the “Lee Youth Leadership Academy.”

READ MORE: Maryland Boy Remains Critical, After Gunman Kills His Parents Inside Their Laurel Home

Lee was set to host his first fundraiser on Sunday.

That event will still be held at 2 p.m. at a Bowie sports park of Woodmore Road.

On Monday night, Lee’s mother’s ex-boyfriend attacked the family, killing Lee and his wife.

Their 10-year-old son was also shot, but survived and remains hospitalized. Their young daughter also survived the attack.

CBS Baltimore Staff