LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — One of the victims of the Laurel shooting was trying to make his community better.
Ryan Lee founded a nonprofit called the "Lee Youth Leadership Academy."
Lee was set to host his first fundraiser on Sunday.
That event will still be held at 2 p.m. at a Bowie sports park of Woodmore Road.
On Monday night, Lee’s mother’s ex-boyfriend attacked the family, killing Lee and his wife.
Their 10-year-old son was also shot, but survived and remains hospitalized. Their young daughter also survived the attack.