By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating separate shootings that left a man dead and another man injured Thursday.

A man was found shot several times in West Baltimore just before 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of Normount Count.

Medics responded and began life-saving efforts before taking the victim to an area hospital.

The victim later died from his injuries.

In the second incident, officers responded to a report of a group of men on dirt bikes shooting at a vehicle at Northern Parkway at Elsrode Avenue about 7:30 p.m. and found a crime scene but no witnesses or suspects.

Officers later learned a 22-year-old man took himself to an area hospital. He was suffering from nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives are investigating the first incident and asked anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit a tip online at http://metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip/.

Northern District detectives are asking anyone with information about the second incident to call them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

