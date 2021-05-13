BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are looking for suspects involved in the fatal shooting of Christopher Lee Lombr Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Townsend Avenue in Brooklyn Park around 8:28 p.m. for a shooting. There they found 29-year-old Lombr lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police believe Lombr had an argument with another man and that man shot him. The suspect, who was wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt and dark pants than ran down Townsend Avenue toward Baltimore city.
As this is a very active investigation, the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP