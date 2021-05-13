BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Topgolf Entertainment Group is expected to break ground on its new facility near Horseshoe Casino in a few weeks, company officials said Thursday.
The facility will be at the intersection of Stockholm and Warner streets overlooking the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River and adjacent to the casino and stadium. The venue will have three levels and employ more than 500 associates once it’s open in 2022. It will feature 90 outdoor hitting bays, a full-service restaurant and bar and event space for corporate and social events.READ MORE: Baltimore County Joins State In Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions
The 65,000 square-foot Baltimore site will be the third in Maryland, following locations in Germantown and National Harbor, but it will be the first to have a skylight central atrium. Like the other locations, it will also feature year-round programming for all ages.
“We’re thrilled to kick off the development of Topgolf Baltimore and look forward to unveiling this state-of-the-art venue in the fall of 2022,” said Chris Callaway, Topgolf’s chief development officer. “This exciting development will not only allow us to entertain the community, but also further revitalize South Baltimore by serving as an anchor in Charm City’s next great entertainment district.”READ MORE: Man Killed, Another Shot And Injured In Separate Baltimore Shootings Thursday
The site had been home to the Baltimore Animal Rescue Care and Shelter. Topgolf’s purchase of the property and a contribution from Horseshoe helped fund BARCS’ relocation to Cherry Hill.
In a Topgolf statement, Mayor Brandon Scott said he welcomes Topgolf to the city. The development of the site comes from a partnership between the city, the Baltimore Development Corporation, and Horseshoe Baltimore’s ownership group.MORE NEWS: Morgan State University To Host In-Person Commencement Ceremonies This Weekend
“The addition of Topgolf to the Warner Street corridor will provide more job opportunities for Baltimore City residents, broaden the city’s tax base and serve as another source of entertainment for families around the area,” Scott said. “This is an exciting moment for Baltimore, and I look forward to the project’s formal groundbreaking later this spring.”