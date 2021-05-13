Hi Everyone!
Today begins the run. Not cicadas, but the run of temps squarely in the 70s for the next seven days. Matter of fact, we could be looking at 80° by next Wednesday. It never fails, right after Preakness Mother Nature floors it and here we go into the "Fun Season." But speaking of another type of run the cicadas are here.
You may not have seen them yet, but just look at social media. The pictures are slowly starting to show up. Give it a week. Seventeen years ago, this is exactly when they came out looking for love. And 17 years ago there was no social media to speak of. Just wait.
Can you imagine what Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, just name it, will look like going forward and through early July? Get used to saying, "ANOTHER Cicada picture?!?!?!?" I can't wait.
We’ll revisit this next Thursday. Let’s see where we are then.
Hopefully in the mid 70s. The bugs, that is a given!
MB!