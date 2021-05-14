ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot in Essex on Thursday night.
Officials say that the victim was walking in the area of Holcumb Court just before 9 p.m. when he was shot in the lower body. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released.
Investigators are asking neighbors to check any exterior cameras and to contact police with any information.
Anyone who has any additional information can contact detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit by calling 410-307-2020.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP, online or via mobile app.
There is a reward offered for any information that leads to an arrest.