BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local plant expert now has his own line of plants and accessories at Target.
Hilton Carter is launching his collection Friday.
The limited-time collection of faux and live plants and accessories is in select stores and online. The items will be available until supplies last.
WJZ spoke to Hilton on Coffee With about his third book, "Wild Creations." You can watch that interview below.