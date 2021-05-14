BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time in over a year, the masks will soon come off.

“Its exciting to hear” said Alexandra Carioti. Thursday, the CDC announced those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks or keep social distance in almost all situations. That includes in crowds, both inside and outside.

“You can do things you stopped doing because of the pandemic” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director.

The CDC says everyone, vaccinated or not, will still be required to wear a face covering on public transportation, including on busses, trains, and airplanes. You’re also required to wear a mask inside airports and in healthcare settings like doctors offices and long term care facilities.

Dr. Reginald Brown at Grace Medical Center said it’s a major milestone. “I think there’s a real shift in the dynamic of this disease and hopefully were seeing us get over that hump and get back to what some would consider back to our normal lives” said Dr. Brown, Chief of Emergency Department of Grace Medical Center.

Despite the announcement from the CDC, here in Maryland – Governor Hogan is not making any changes just yet.

The Maryland Department of Health says although they welcome the news, the state will stick with it’s own indoor mask mandate until 70 percent of adults are vaccinated. Right now — that number sits at just over 65 percent.

“Its comforting in a way to know that so many people are getting vaccinated to the point where people feel it is safe to release the mask requirement” said Alexandra Carioti.

With Summer just around the corner, many say they’re ready to get back to normal. “Obviously it’s exciting but I still think its important we all wear our masks” said Jet Lim

As a reminder, those who are unvaccinated must continue wearing masks at all times.