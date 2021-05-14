BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Need a vaccination and have time Friday? You can get a vaccination at the city’s walk-up clinic at Digital Harbor High until 2 p.m.
Baltimore City's Health Department is holding the clinic from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 1000 Covington Street. Both Moderna and Pfizer are available.
No appointment needed, but you can pre-register here: tinyurl.com/DhhsClinic2021
WALK UP, GET VAXXED.
Fri. May 14, 10A–2P
Digital Harbor High
1100 Covington St.
Access via buses 71, & Citylink Blue, Orange, Brown, & Silver
Moderna & Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Ages 12+
Pre-registration also available https://t.co/HOsdqfOl1p pic.twitter.com/e3ZVL0jhFc
— B'more City Health (@BMore_Healthy) May 13, 2021