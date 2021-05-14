COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Drop Below 700 For The First Time Since Early November 2020
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Need a vaccination and have time Friday? You can get a vaccination at the city’s walk-up clinic at Digital Harbor High until 2 p.m.

Baltimore City’s Health Department is holding the clinic from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 1000 Covington Street. Both Moderna and Pfizer are available.

No appointment needed, but you can pre-register here: tinyurl.com/DhhsClinic2021

CBS Baltimore Staff