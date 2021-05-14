ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations dropped again Friday as the state’s coronavirus metrics continue their downward trend. It’s the first time hospitalizations are below 700 since November 2020.

More than 2.5 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated.

State officials report 512 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths as hospitalizations and the state positivity rate continues to decline.

Hospitalizations went down by 50, now at 680 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 489 are in acute care and 191 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there are 455,257 total confirmed cases and 8,716 deaths. The state’s positivity rate went down to 2.6%.

There are 2,501,973 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,449,741 doses so far. Of those, 2,947,768 are first doses with 18,653 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,291,363 are second doses, 32,796 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 210,610 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 2,014 in the last day.

The state reports 65.4 % of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine. Gov. Larry Hogan said in a press conference Wednesday that when that number reaches 70%, it’ll be safe to lift mask mandates inside.

Hogan lifted all capacity restrictions for Maryland restaurants and businesses starting Saturday , but masks musk still be worn inside businesses.

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,921 (207) 1* Anne Arundel 43,359 (594) 14* Baltimore 64,882 (1,468) 36* Baltimore City 52,203 (1,055) 23* Calvert 4,189 (77) 1* Caroline 2,302 (25) 0* Carroll 9,350 (232) 5* Cecil 6,208 (133) 2* Charles 10,713 (192) 2* Dorchester 2,779 (50) 1* Frederick 19,631 (313) 9* Garrett 2,013 (62) 1* Harford 16,374 (270) 5* Howard 19,079 (227) 6* Kent 1,336 (44) 2* Montgomery 70,442 (1,487) 46* Prince George’s 84,257 (1,453) 32* Queen Anne’s 2,966 (45) 1* St. Mary’s 5,958 (124) 0* Somerset 2,576 (38) 0* Talbot 2,129 (37) 0* Washington 14,418 (277) 3* Wicomico 7,562 (153) 0* Worcester 3,610 (98) 1* Data not available 0 (55) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 25,415 (3) 0* 10-19 46,740 (6) 1* 20-29 83,534 (41) 1* 30-39 77,977 (94) 6* 40-49 67,929 (251) 5* 50-59 67,866 (732) 28* 60-69 45,188 (1,456) 19* 70-79 24,832 (2,213) 40* 80+ 15,776 (3,918) 92* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 238,047 (4,203) 93* Male 217,210 (4,513) 99* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 140,398 (3,096) 70* Asian (NH) 11,005 (299) 8* White (NH) 160,763 (4,396) 98* Hispanic 68,946 (787) 15* Other (NH) 21,253 (85) 0* Data not available 52,892 (53) 1*

