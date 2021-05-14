ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations dropped again Friday as the state’s coronavirus metrics continue their downward trend. It’s the first time hospitalizations are below 700 since November 2020.
More than 2.5 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated.READ MORE: Fire Reported At Windsor Mill Home
State officials report 512 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths as hospitalizations and the state positivity rate continues to decline.
Hospitalizations went down by 50, now at 680 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 489 are in acute care and 191 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there are 455,257 total confirmed cases and 8,716 deaths. The state’s positivity rate went down to 2.6%.
There are 2,501,973 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,449,741 doses so far. Of those, 2,947,768 are first doses with 18,653 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,291,363 are second doses, 32,796 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread And Vaccinations
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,921
|(207)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,359
|(594)
|14*
|Baltimore
|64,882
|(1,468)
|36*
|Baltimore City
|52,203
|(1,055)
|23*
|Calvert
|4,189
|(77)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,302
|(25)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,350
|(232)
|5*
|Cecil
|6,208
|(133)
|2*
|Charles
|10,713
|(192)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,779
|(50)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,631
|(313)
|9*
|Garrett
|2,013
|(62)
|1*
|Harford
|16,374
|(270)
|5*
|Howard
|19,079
|(227)
|6*
|Kent
|1,336
|(44)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,442
|(1,487)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|84,257
|(1,453)
|32*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,966
|(45)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,958
|(124)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,576
|(38)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,129
|(37)
|0*
|Washington
|14,418
|(277)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,562
|(153)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,610
|(98)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(55)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|25,415
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|46,740
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|83,534
|(41)
|1*
|30-39
|77,977
|(94)
|6*
|40-49
|67,929
|(251)
|5*
|50-59
|67,866
|(732)
|28*
|60-69
|45,188
|(1,456)
|19*
|70-79
|24,832
|(2,213)
|40*
|80+
|15,776
|(3,918)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|238,047
|(4,203)
|93*
|Male
|217,210
|(4,513)
|99*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and EthnicityMORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Gov. Larry Hogan To Give COVID Update At 5 p.m.
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|140,398
|(3,096)
|70*
|Asian (NH)
|11,005
|(299)
|8*
|White (NH)
|160,763
|(4,396)
|98*
|Hispanic
|68,946
|(787)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|21,253
|(85)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,892
|(53)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.