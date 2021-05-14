Editor’s note: This story was updated in its entirety on May 15 and will be updated periodically. However, you should still check with the official state websites before you commit to travel plans.

(CNN) — Total cases of Covid-19 have reached around the 32.9 million mark in the United States. Though some states continue to enforce travel restrictions and quarantines, in general more states have been moving toward looser restrictions or none at all in the past couple of months. The situation remain in flux, though.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still warns against nonessential travel for people who are not fully vaccinated. Travel is a big exception for the new mask guidance that came out May 13 for vaccinated people, and the airline industry says it will continue to strictly enforce mask use for now.

On April 2, the CDC released new guidance for domestic travelers who have been fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized vaccine. Fully vaccinated travelers do not need to self-quarantine, and they don’t need to test negative before or after their travels unless the destination requires it. States that still have travel restrictions may have exceptions for fully vaccinated travelers — check the details before you go.

If you do decide to travel to another state, it is vital that you stay updated on the latest statewide regulations. All their official websites have important Covid-19 safety information.

Alabama

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Alabama.

Alaska

Visitors to Alaska are no longer required to have a negative result from a Covid-19 test to enter, though voluntary testing within 72 hours of arrival is still highly recommended. You’re requested to upload results to the Alaska Safe Travels portal. You can also test for free upon arrival. Fully vaccinated travelers are not asked to test or self-quarantine. Airport testing remains available. Starting June 1, all travelers to Alaska at participating airports will be able to get a free Covid-19 vaccine.

Arizona

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Arizona. Check here for updates. Here’s a direct link for information on Native American lands in the state. And you can click here to see the status of specific tourist sites.

Arkansas

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Arkansas.

California

Almost all of California is open to out-of-state visitors again. People are encouraged but not required to self-quarantine upon entering the state. All restrictions except those on conventions of more than 5,000 people are expected to be lifted by June 15.

Colorado

As of May 15, there were no travel restrictions in Colorado. You can check here for general updates about the state.

Connecticut

Connecticut no longer has travel restrictions. Covid-19 tests and quarantines are now just recommended but not required. Travelers are asked to follow CDC travel guidelines.

Delaware

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Delaware.

Florida

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Florida.

Georgia

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Georgia.

Hawaii

Hawaii has had an evolving set of travel requirements. You should read them thoroughly before you plan a trip and check often for updates.

Travelers 5 and older who want to bypass the 10-day mandatory quarantine must have their negative Covid-19 test results — from a trusted testing partner — taken within 72 hours of the final leg of departure. You must upload your negative test result to the Safe Travels system before you leave or, as an alternative to uploading, bring a hard copy of a negative test result before boarding your flight.

Idaho

As of May 15, there are no statewide travel restrictions in Idaho.

As of May 15, there were no statewide restrictions in Illinois, but visitors heading to Chicago have been placed in two categories — orange and yellow. People from an orange state must quarantine for 10 days unless they have a negative Covid-19 test result no more than 72 hours old or have been vaccinated and meet inoculation guidelines. Travelers coming from a yellow state do not need to quarantine or take a prearrival test, but they are asked to wear a mask and social distance.

Illinois

Check here for more information before you travel to Chicago and see whether your state is orange or yellow.

Indiana

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Indiana.

Iowa

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Iowa. Anyone 2 and older is encouraged to wear a face covering in indoor public settings.

Kansas

While mostly open, Kansas has some rather specific quarantine requirements based on previous travel destinations and when you went there. They are subject to frequent change.

Kentucky

Out-of-state leisure travel is discouraged unless you’re fully vaccinated, but Kentucky has no official travel restrictions.

Louisiana

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Louisiana.

Maine

Visitors from all states are exempt from travel restrictions unless determined otherwise by the Maine CDC. Travelers must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival and fill out a travel protocol form if they are arriving from a nonexempt state. As of May 15, all states were exempt.

Maryland

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Maryland.

Massachusetts

People are asked to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. Travelers who are fully vaccinated or who have a negative Covid-19 test up to 72 hours before arrival are exempt. Visitors may also test once they arrive in the state, but are asked to quarantine until they receive a negative result.

Michigan

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Michigan.

Minnesota

As of May 15, there were no official statewide travel restrictions in Minnesota.

Mississippi

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Mississippi.

Missouri

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Missouri.

Montana

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Montana. Travel restrictions might vary at Native American reservations.

Nebraska

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Nebraska. International travelers have Covid-19 testing and quarantine requirements.

Nevada

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Nevada. Check here for updates.

New Hampshire

Domestic visitors to New Hampshire no longer need to quarantine or take a Covid-19 test to travel to New Hampshire, but it is still recommended to get tested three to five days after arrival. However, people who have had traveled internationally within 10 days of arriving in New Hampshire or have been on a cruise ship do need to follow testing and quarantine protocols unless they meet certain exceptions.

New Jersey

Unvaccinated travelers from anywhere other than New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware should self-quarantine at their home, hotel or other temporary lodging with the following in mind:

— If travel is unavoidable, you should consider getting tested with a viral test (not an antibody test) one to three days before the trip and again three to five days afterward.

— If you test negative, you should quarantine for seven days after travel. If testing is not available or results are delayed, you should quarantine for 10 days after travel.

— You’re requested to fill out a voluntary online survey.

Fully vaccinated people or people who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past three months are exempt from precautions.

New Mexico

People traveling from out-of-state are recommended to self-quarantine for 10 days or the length of their stay in New Mexico, whichever is shorter. Exemptions from low-risk states are allowed, but currently, only Hawaii is deemed low risk.

New York

As of April 10, the quarantine protocols for asymptomatic domestic and international travelers to New York were lifted. People are still asked to fill out a New York state traveler heath form unless coming from a bordering state.

North Carolina

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in North Carolina.

North Dakota

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in North Dakota.

Ohio

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Ohio. The state encourages travelers to follow CDC guidance.

Oklahoma

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Oklahoma.

Oregon

People arriving in Oregon from other states or countries, including returning Oregon residents, are encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival. Nonessential travel, which includes tourism, is discouraged unless you’re fully vaccinated. Check here for updates and details as well as exemption requirements.

Pennsylvania

As of May 7, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Pennsylvania.

Puerto Rico

To visit this US commonwealth, you need a negative result from a Covid-19 molecular test taken within 72 hours before arrival. If you come without a test result, you must self-quarantine for 14 days or the duration of the trip, whichever is shorter. You must also fill out an online travel declaration form.

Rhode Island

Fully vaccinated travelers do not need to quarantine if it’s been at least 14 days since your final vaccine, and you have not shown symptoms of Covid-19 before traveling to Rhode Island.

Unvaccinated international travelers must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. Quarantine time can be shortened to seven days if you receive a negative Covid-19 test at least five days after you’ve arrived.

Unvaccinated domestic travelers must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival or show proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival if coming from a state considered a “hot spot.”

South Carolina

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in South Carolina. Check here for updates.

South Dakota

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in South Dakota. Some routes through Native American lands might be closed.

Tennessee

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Tennessee.

Texas

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Texas.

Utah

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Utah, though there is a statewide mask mandate.

Vermont

Vermont has issued updated travel guidance for its phased reopening. Fully vaccinated travelers do not need to test or quarantine. Unvaccinated people must get a PCR test for Covid-19 taken no more than three days upon arrival. If the result is negative, no quarantine is required. There is additional guidance for international travelers and returning residents.

Virginia

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Virginia. The state suggests getting tested one to three days before travel and again three to five days after you return.

Washington, DC

UPDATE: The nation’s capital is loosening its travel restrictions. Travelers who aren’t fully vaccinated and coming from a high-risk area or those staying more than a day still must take a Covid-19 test.

Washington State

As of May 15, there were no travel restrictions in Washington state. Gov. Jay Inslee is encouraging visitors to follow CDC guidelines.

West Virginia

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in West Virginia.

Wisconsin

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions. However, the state is discouraging nonessential travel.

Wyoming

As of May 15, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Wyoming.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.