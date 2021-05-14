LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — It might be slim pickings for crabs if you’re planning a Memorial Day feast.
A local crab house said there simply aren’t enough local crabs, so they have to import the meat. But there are also supply problems in the countries they rely on. Southeast Asia and Venezuela are dealing with major Covid outbreaks and they’re providing the amount of crabmeat they normally do.READ MORE: National Aquarium To Be Illuminated With High-Efficiency LED Lights
“This is the worst we’ve ever seen. I’ve never seen anything like it in the 28 years I’ve been in business,” said John Zoulis, co-owner of G&M Restaurant in Linthicum.READ MORE: No Explosive Device Found In Car At Andrews After Driver Claimed To Have One
You can expect higher crab prices due to low supply and high demand. G&M is hoping the issue can be resolved soon.MORE NEWS: Man Shot In Head And Arm In West Baltimore Friday