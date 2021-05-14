COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Drop Below 700 For The First Time Since Early November 2020
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters are on scene of a fire at a home in Windsor Mill.

The fire broke out around 11:28 a.m. in a home in the 7500 block of Windsor Mill Road.

There was heavy fire showing when firefighters arrived.

From Chopper 13, you could see the damage the roof.

