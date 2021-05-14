WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters are on scene of a fire at a home in Windsor Mill.
The fire broke out around 11:28 a.m. in a home in the 7500 block of Windsor Mill Road.
There was heavy fire showing when firefighters arrived.
From Chopper 13, you could see the damage the roof.
WORKING FIRE 7500 blk Windsor Mill Rd #WindsorMill | FD arrived to heavy fire conditions from a residential structure | No injuries reported | Expect delays in the area. DT1128 ^TF pic.twitter.com/8Wod0WBipb
