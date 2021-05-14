PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters are battling a blaze at a Parkville apartment complex.
Multiple floors were on fire and fire was showing through the roof of a building in the unit block of Cedarburg Court. The fire is now under control.
Baltimore county firefighters are on the scene of a two alarm fire that broke out in an apartment complex on Cedarburg ct. Flames went through the roof. Fire is under control @wjz pic.twitter.com/RNWJ7560G9
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) May 14, 2021
Chopper 13 was over the scene.
Capt. Cindy Thrift said when they first arrived they saw fire showing through the roof, but since then a bulk of the fire is out.
No injuries reported at this time.
Old Harford Road and Proctor Lane are closed due to Police activity. Please use an alternate route
2nd ALARM APARTMENT FIRE unit blk of Cedarburg Ct #Parkville | FD on scene with fire on multiple floors and through the roof | No injuries reported at this time | PIO enroute. DT1537 ^TF pic.twitter.com/9MzXzdg3Qa
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 14, 2021