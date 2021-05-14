COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Drop Below 700 For The First Time Since Early November 2020
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters are battling a blaze at a Parkville apartment complex.

Multiple floors were on fire and fire was showing through the roof of a building in the unit block of Cedarburg Court. The fire is now under control.

Chopper 13 was over the scene.

Capt. Cindy Thrift said when they first arrived they saw fire showing through the roof, but since then a bulk of the fire is out.

No injuries reported at this time.

Old Harford Road and Proctor Lane are closed due to Police activity. Please use an alternate route

