BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A gas leak was reported in downtown Baltimore Friday afternoon.

A call came in around 1:30 p.m. for a strong odor of gas in the air.

Baltimore city fire evacuated several buildings in the area as a precaution, including several restaurants between Paca and Eutaw streets.

No injuries were reported.

Baltimore Gas & Electric has turned off gas and electricity.

The cause of the gas leak is still under investigation.

Per University of Maryland Baltimore Police, multiple streets are blocked due to a gas leak.

Impacted roads include S. Greene, W. Baltimore, W. Redwood, and S. Paca Streets near Plaza Park.

 

