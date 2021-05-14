BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A gas leak was reported in downtown Baltimore Friday afternoon.
A call came in around 1:30 p.m. for a strong odor of gas in the air.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Gov. Larry Hogan To Make COVID Announcement At 5 p.m.
Baltimore city fire evacuated several buildings in the area as a precaution, including several restaurants between Paca and Eutaw streets.
No injuries were reported.
Baltimore Gas & Electric has turned off gas and electricity.
The cause of the gas leak is still under investigation.
This afternoon #BCFD responded to the 400blk of W. Baltimore St. for a strong odor of gas in the area. At this time, @MyBGE is on scene to shut the gas & electric off. A numbers of bldgs in the area were evacuated & no reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/xTHJaYOm7V
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) May 14, 2021
⚠️HAZMAT CALL⚠️
400 blk W Baltimore St#DowntownBaltimore @DowntownBalt@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest have elevated levels of natural gas in the building. Requesting #BCFDSOC Hazmat Units.
413-425 being evacuated, including restaurants.READ MORE: WWE's Braun Strowman Wants 'Family Reunion' With Ravens' Rookie Ben Cleveland At Jimmy's Famous Seafood
Baltimore blocked @ Redwood #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/3Tcu27KWkj
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) May 14, 2021
Per University of Maryland Baltimore Police, multiple streets are blocked due to a gas leak.
Impacted roads include S. Greene, W. Baltimore, W. Redwood, and S. Paca Streets near Plaza Park.
TRAFFIC IMPACT
Multiple streets are blocked due to a gas leak. BGE and emergency officials are on scene to assess the situation. Avoid the area and take alternate routes.
Impacted roads include S. Greene, W. Baltimore, W. Redwood, and S. Paca Streets near Plaza Park. pic.twitter.com/xBfpaV731k
— UMB Police (@PoliceUmb) May 14, 2021
MORE NEWS: Eating Cicadas Is Actually Good For The Environment And They Apparently Taste Like Shrimp
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now