BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head and arm Friday evening.
Officer responded to a call for a shooting in the 2500 block of Hollins Street just after 5:30 p.m.READ MORE: National Aquarium To Be Illuminated With High-Efficiency LED Lights
Once on the scene, officers found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and arm.READ MORE: No Explosive Device Found In Car At Andrews After Driver Claimed To Have One
The victim was conscious and alert. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.MORE NEWS: Crabmeat Prices Expected To Rise Due To Supply Issues
Southwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2488. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit a tip online.