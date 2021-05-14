COVID-19 IN MDMask Mandate Lifted In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Crime, homicide investigation, Shooting, violence, West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head and arm Friday evening.

Officer responded to a call for a shooting in the 2500 block of Hollins Street just after 5:30 p.m.

Once on the scene, officers found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and arm.

The victim was conscious and alert. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Southwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2488. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit a tip online.

CBS Baltimore Staff