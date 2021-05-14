BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re finally back! Over 700 days removed since we last heard screaming fans at Pimlico Race Course.

Black Eyed Susan Day was empty in 2020 and there’s limited fans this year but that doesn’t seem to matter.

Jim Guidera lives in Washington, D.C. but recalls this day being a huge part of his upbringing in Baltimore. “It’s a Family tradition. We’ve been coming here for years,” he said.

Patty Crisman from Greenbelt came here with her boyfriend. “The vibe is the best part. Everybody is having a good time,” Crisman said through her Maryland themed mask. “A week ago, a friend gave up some tickets. He had a work conflict so I was able to get his ticket,” she said.

Six stakes. One million dollars in purses. That 8th of a mile race that has everybody on the edge of their seats.

The betting counters were busy all afternoon for Jennifer Paglia and Karen Parrish.

“I’m really confident. I got 7, 8 box. 4 to Win,” they told WJZ.

Of course it’s Preakness weekend and you cannot forget about the outfits. One woman’s hat spun in the wind in the way Marylanders would be proud of. It’s a huge stage for Baltimore to show off what we do best in style.

Advance wagering is available Friday. As far as safety, social distancing is still enforced.

Ten thousand fans are set to arrive Saturday.