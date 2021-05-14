COVID-19 IN MDMask Mandate Lifted In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium stands out among the city skyline, thanks to its unique design.

But soon, it will stand out for another reason: the rooftop will be illuminated with high-efficiency LED lights tracing the outline of the pyramid.

This is all part of a roughly $8 million project that will replace the more than 680 panes of glass that make up the iconic pyramid.

The goal is to begin making the glass this summer with construction set to begin sometime next year.

