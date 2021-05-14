BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium stands out among the city skyline, thanks to its unique design.
But soon, it will stand out for another reason: the rooftop will be illuminated with high-efficiency LED lights tracing the outline of the pyramid.READ MORE: Matthew K Walsh of Baltimore Indicted After Allegedly Using Female Aliases To Lure Minor Boys Online
This is all part of a roughly $8 million project that will replace the more than 680 panes of glass that make up the iconic pyramid.READ MORE: No Explosive Device Found In Car At Andrews After Driver Claimed To Have One
The goal is to begin making the glass this summer with construction set to begin sometime next year.MORE NEWS: Crabmeat Prices Expected To Rise Due To Supply Issues