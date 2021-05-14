JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities did not find any explosive devices in a car at Joint Base Andrews after the driver said the car contained them Friday afternoon.
The man drove up to the gate around 4:45 p.m. and said he had a bomb in his vehicle.
Following procedure, base security forces personnel shut down the main gate and cleared the area of all personnel. The man was taken into custody and was questioned by base security forces and partner law enforcement agencies.
Bomb-sniffing military working dogs did an initial sweep of the vehicle and did not find anything relevant.
Partner law enforcement agencies responded to assist with the incident and shut down traffic outside the main gate.
A U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team responded and deployed an EOD robot that checked the vehicle for an explosive device. An EOD team member checked the vehicle while wearing a protective suit. Base security forces continue to assess the situation.
The rest of the base is operational.
