PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) –– Multiple people were injured after a gas explosion in Pikesville Friday afternoon.
Construction crews were on the scene at the time of the explosion.
BGE crews are currently on the scene and are working to shut off the gas line. Several structures have been affected and there are three people with injuries being reported. One man is in critical condition.
According to fire officials, multiple homes have also been evacuated.
Chopper 13 was over the scene where you could see flames shooting out from the roadway at Stevenson Road and Janellen Drive.
The injured were taken to John's Hopkins Bayview.
Several buildings and vehicles are involved in the fire. Stevenson Road is currently blocked off. Drivers are told to avoid the area.
Crews o/s at Stevenson Road & Janellen Drive, #Pikesville area, for a gas explosion. Multiple patients; one transported Pri 1 to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center . Several vehicles, structures involved. A #BCoFD PIO is o/s. DT 349 pm EA pic.twitter.com/btkGANNnp6

— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 14, 2021
