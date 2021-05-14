COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Several buildings at University of Maryland College Park were evacuated after a reported gas leak Friday morning.
The University Health Center, Stamp Student Union, H.J. Patterson, Nyumburu Cultural Center, ESJ, Jimenez Hall, St. Mary's Hall and Symons Hall were evacuated out of an abundance of caution, the university said.
As of 11:42 a.m. the gas leak has been contained.
The University Health Center, Symons Hall, St. Mary’s Hall, ESJ, Stamp Student Union and Dorchester Hall have been cleared. The remaining buildings are still being checked and will be open when deemed safe. Campus Drive is still closed to traffic.
UMD Alert: Gas Leak Struck Update
The gas leak has been contained. The evacuated buildings are being checked as a precautionary measure for any signs of gas. Once buildings have been cleared we will provide an update. Please continue to avoid the area & follow police directions.
— UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) May 14, 2021
UMD Alert: UHC: The health center building is CLOSED for the remainder of today (Friday, May 14, 2021). Please continue to stay away from the area and follow police and fire department direction.
— UMD Health Center (@UMDHealthCenter) May 14, 2021