COVID-19 IN MD
Mask Mandate Lifted In Maryland
Menu
Sports
Latest
Ravens
Orioles
Maryland Terps
Local NCAA
Odds
NFL
News
Weather
Purple Connection
Health
Morning Edition
News
Maryland News
Baltimore News
Local News
Anne Arundel County
Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Carroll County
Harford County
Howard County
HealthWatch
Watch + Listen
CBS+
Latest News
3 Injured After Gas Explosion In Pikesville
Three people were injured after a gas explosion in Pikesville Friday afternoon. Construction crews were on the scene at the time of the explosion.
Medina Spirit Passes 3 Drug Tests Ahead Of Preakness
Maryland racing officials said Medina Spirit passed the first of three pre-race drug tests ahead of Saturday's Preakness Stakes.
Videos
News
Video
All Videos
News
Weather
Purple Connection
Health
Morning Edition
WJZ On Demand Video
News
Weather
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Ravens
Orioles
Maryland Terps
Local NCAA
Odds
NFL
Featured Sports
Medina Spirit Passes 3 Drug Tests Ahead Of Preakness
Maryland racing officials said Medina Spirit passed the first of three pre-race drug tests ahead of Saturday's Preakness Stakes.
Preakness Stakes 2021 Preview: Can Medina Spirit Overcome Controversy?
The 146th running of the Preakness Stakes features 10 horses racing for the Triple Crown's second jewel, though the has so far been overshadowed by the Medina Spirit controversy.
Maryland's Charlie Marquez Is One Of America's Youngest Jockeys, Races At Pimlico
Born and raised in Columbia, Maryland, some of Charlie Marquez's first memories are of the Pimlico Race Course.
Stream The AT&T Byron Nelson
Watch the AT&T Byron Nelson live from TPC Craig Ranch.
Weather
Weather Links
Maryland School Closings
Weather Blog
Latest Videos
Marty Bass Has Your Friday Afternoon Forecast
The latest weather from WJZ-TV
6 hours ago
Friday Morning Weather With Marty Bass
A mostly sunny and nice day, with high temperatures in the mid 70's.
12 hours ago
Weather Stories
Weather Blog: Heat & Cicadas
The next seven day will feature temps in the 70s.
Weather Blog: Allergy Season
Mid week and the forecast of a nice mild up, then warm up is still looking good
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Pernell Walker On Showtime's 'City On A Hill': 'Grace Campbell Is Not All Bad And Not All Good'
The season 2 finale of Showtime's "City on a Hill" is this Sunday and Pernell Walker shares what fans can expect on the series starring Kevin Bacon & Aldis Hodge.
'Blue Bloods' Two-Part 11th Season Finale Begins Friday, May 14th At 9:00PM
The 11th season finale of 'Blue Bloods' comes to CBS and Paramount+ on Friday, May 14th.
ViacomCBS And USC Annenberg Establish HBCU Diversity In Journalism Scholarship To Advance Newsroom Diversity
Recognizing that Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are a critical driver of the talent needed to meet this demand, the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and ViacomCBS have created a new scholarship that advances a robust pipeline for Black journalists to both enter and lead in newsrooms.
Jen Richards On CBS' 'Clarice': 'It Fills Me With Joy That Kids Can Watch A Trans Character Played By A Trans Actor'
On tonight's new episode of "Clarice" on CBS, Jen Richards joins as a guest star and her character Julia Richards confronts Clarice about the complicated legacy of Buffalo Bill.
Montana Jordan And Raegan Revord On 'Young Sheldon' Being Picked Up For Three More Seasons: 'It's A Crazy Experience'
Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord discuss growing up on 'Young Sheldon' and the show's upcoming season finale.
'MOM' Series Finale Comes To CBS: 'My Kinda People And The Big To-Do'
The series finale of 'MOM' comes to CBS and Paramount+ on Thursday, May 13th.
Contests & More
Station Info
Advertise
WJZ 13
Travel
How To Fly Safely A Year Into The Pandemic
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently eased its domestic and international travel guidance for vaccinated people, stating that travelers who are fully vaccinated "can travel safely within the United States" but noted a greater risk for international travel.
People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Can Resume Travel At Low Risk To Themselves, CDC Says
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released a highly anticipated update to travel guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, eliminating some testing and quarantine recommendations.
Contests
Know Someone Who Is Making A Difference In Maryland? Nominate Your Community MVP
Nominate a Community MVP and they may get featured on WJZ-TV!
Best Of
Maryland Ranks No. 26 On List Of Best States, New Survey Finds
It's safe to say, most of us think Maryland is pretty great. We have Ocean City, the Preakness, great sports teams and a lot of history! But how do we compare to the rest of the nation?
CBS+
CBS+
WJZ 13
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
6:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
7:00 PM
WJZ News @ 7PM
7:30 PM
Entertainment Tonight
8:00 PM
The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special
9:00 PM
Blue Bloods
View All Programs
Stream The AT&T Byron Nelson
May 14, 2021 at 4:00 pm
Filed Under:
AT&T Bryon Nelson
,
TPC Craig Ranch