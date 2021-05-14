BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some good news as Maryland begins to emerge from more than a year of pandemic-related restrictions: all the mask-wearing, social distancing and lockdowns apparently have worked. Maryland has been ranked second of all states in fighting Covid-19 and keeping residents safe, according to a study released Friday from Sykes, a provider of multichannel demand generation and customer engagement services for Global 2000 companies.
Only Hawaii was ranked higher.
The study examined factors like weekly test positivity rates, hospital admissions, vaccine distribution. Maryland was among the earliest states to adopt a mask mandate as of April 18, 2020, and the study lauded Maryland’s firm policies, such as a stay-at-home order, as being effective. Even as infection rates have slowed, Maryland kept its mandate in place until this week.