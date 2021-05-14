ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A Carroll County woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday in Ellicott City, Howard County Police said.
Tiffany Reilly, 41, of Sykesville, was driving a 2019 Kia Soul north on Homewood Road near Master's Run at 3:37 p.m. when a 2020 Ford F-150 truck crossed from the southbound lane and hit her head-on, police said.
Reilly was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She was the sole occupant in her car.
The woman driving the truck and two juvenile passengers were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The investigation into the crash’s cause is continuing, police said. Homewood Road in the area of Master’s Run was closed for about five hours.
