ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will give a coronavirus update at 5 p.m. Friday.
The CDC announced Thursday that vaccinated people could go anywhere, indoors and outdoors, without a mask.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced earlier this week that he would lift all capacity restrictions at businesses around the state on Saturday, but said the indoor mask mandate would remain until 70% of the adult population received at least one dose of the vaccine.
As of Friday, 65.4% of the state's adult population received on dose of a vaccine. More than 2.5 million people are fully vaccinated.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.