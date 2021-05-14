BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Brood X cicadas are expected to arise from the ground any day now in the Baltimore region, although they have already been spotted in parts of Maryland closer to DC.
The question is — would you try one? Like eat a cicada?READ MORE: PHOTOS: Brood X Cicadas Spotted In Maryland
Eating them is actually good for the environment.READ MORE: Trillions Of Brood X Cicadas About To Emerge, Some Spotted Early In Maryland
According to Johns Hopkins University Sustainable Food Expert Jessica Fanzo, the insects have as much protein as red or other factory-farmed meat without the harsh environmental effects like greenhouse gases and bio-diversity loss.
Fanzo, who plans to collect and eat cicadas from her own yard, said they taste like shrimp!MORE NEWS: Don't Bug Out About Cicadas: University of Md. Expert Answers Questions
Stetson Miller will have more on this story today on WJZ at 4 p.m.