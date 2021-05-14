COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Drop Below 700 For The First Time Since Early November 2020
By CBS Baltimore Staff
By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Brood X cicadas are expected to arise from the ground any day now in the Baltimore region, although they have already been spotted in parts of Maryland closer to DC.

The question is — would you try one? Like eat a cicada?

TAKOMA PARK, MD – MAY 10: The empty shell of a periodical cicada nymph clings to a tree after the adult insect molted on May 10, 2021 in Takoma Park, Maryland. Once soil temperatures reach about 64°F, billions and billions of these periodical cicadas — members of Brood X — will emerge in fifteen states and the District of Columbia after living underground for 17 years. The cicadas will emerge, molt, mate, lay eggs and die within a matter of weeks. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Eating them is actually good for the environment.

According to Johns Hopkins University Sustainable Food Expert Jessica Fanzo, the insects have as much protein as red or other factory-farmed meat without the harsh environmental effects like greenhouse gases and bio-diversity loss.

Fanzo, who plans to collect and eat cicadas from her own yard, said they taste like shrimp!

