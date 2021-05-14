BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Xiao is a 3-year-old dog recently put up for adoption at the MD SPCA.
He weighs 75 lbs. and has a lot of energy. His perfect home is one with a yard and an owner who can give him lots of playtime and walks.
His previous owner surrendered him because they didn't have enough time to give him exercise and extra attention.
Xiao has a very thick coat and will need extra grooming to keep shedding under control.
He's fully housebroken and has spent a lot of time playing well with other dogs in the past.
If you’d like to learn more about Xiao or the other pets up for adoption at the MD SPCA, go to MDSPCA.org/adopt.