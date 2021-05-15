COVID-19 IN MDMask Mandate Lifted In Maryland Saturday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 12 year-old boy was struck by a vehicle on Crain Highway and Fourth Avenue on Saturday, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Emergency crews responded to Crain Highway and Fourth Avenue for the scene of a crash involving a 12 year-old boy who had been struck on the roadway.

The boy was alert and conscious at the scene and was transported with minor injuries.

Anne Arundel County Police advised motorists to drive safely and to watch out for pedestrians and cyclists.

