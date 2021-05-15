COVID-19 IN MDMask Mandate Lifted In Maryland Saturday
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County Police officer gave a helping hand to a mother duck and her ducklings earlier this month, according to Baltimore County Police.

Officer Kemp was on Campbell Boulevard when he noticed that traffic had come to a stand still.

That was when he stepped out of his vehicle and saw a mother duck and her ducklings in the middle of a road.

Officer Kemp helped direct the ducks to the side of the road and lifted up the ducklings who couldn’t hop up the curb.

All of the ducklings were reunited with their mother and traffic was able to resume.