WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County Police officer gave a helping hand to a mother duck and her ducklings earlier this month, according to Baltimore County Police.
Officer Kemp was on Campbell Boulevard when he noticed that traffic had come to a stand still.READ MORE: Second Alarm Dwelling Fire In Southeast Baltimore
That was when he stepped out of his vehicle and saw a mother duck and her ducklings in the middle of a road.
Officer Kemp helped direct the ducks to the side of the road and lifted up the ducklings who couldn’t hop up the curb.READ MORE: Rombauer Wins The Preakness Stakes, Medina Spirit In The Money
All of the ducklings were reunited with their mother and traffic was able to resume.
A #Baltimore County Police officer had his hands full earlier this month when traffic came to a standstill along a busy roadway (Campbell Boulevard) in our White Marsh precinct. Let’s just say this video might quack you up. #BCoPD #CommunityPolicing #Maryland #Ducks pic.twitter.com/6WTHZEd2Ok
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 15, 2021MORE NEWS: 8-Year-Old Girl Struck, Injured In Baltimore