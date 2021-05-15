ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations continued to decline on Saturday as the state reported 378 new Covid-19 cases, according to data from the state health department.
More than 2.5 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated.
State officials report 17 deaths Saturday as the state positivity rate remained flat at 2.6%..
Hospitalizations went down by 27, now at 653 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 476 are in acute care and 177 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there are 455,635 total confirmed cases and 8,733 deaths.
There are 2,532,586 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,503,010 doses so far. Of those, 2,970,424 are first doses with 22,656 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,320,505 are second doses, 29,142 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,929
|(207)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,400
|(595)
|14*
|Baltimore
|64,931
|(1,472)
|36*
|Baltimore City
|52,256
|(1,059)
|23*
|Calvert
|4,191
|(77)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,306
|(25)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,361
|(233)
|5*
|Cecil
|6,218
|(134)
|2*
|Charles
|10,720
|(192)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,787
|(50)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,639
|(315)
|9*
|Garrett
|2,014
|(62)
|1*
|Harford
|16,391
|(271)
|5*
|Howard
|19,088
|(227)
|6*
|Kent
|1,336
|(44)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,466
|(1,488)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|84,353
|(1,455)
|33*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,966
|(45)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,964
|(124)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,576
|(38)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,131
|(37)
|0*
|Washington
|14,430
|(277)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,573
|(153)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,609
|(98)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(55)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|25,445
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|46,802
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|83,600
|(41)
|1*
|30-39
|78,046
|(95)
|6*
|40-49
|67,982
|(252)
|5*
|50-59
|67,924
|(734)
|28*
|60-69
|45,214
|(1,459)
|19*
|70-79
|24,842
|(2,217)
|40*
|80+
|15,780
|(3,924)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|238,250
|(4,214)
|93*
|Male
|217,385
|(4,519)
|99*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|140,592
|(3,102)
|71*
|Asian (NH)
|11,019
|(299)
|8*
|White (NH)
|160,896
|(4,405)
|98*
|Hispanic
|69,007
|(788)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|21,268
|(86)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,853
|(53)
|0*
