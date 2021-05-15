ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations continued to decline on Saturday as the state reported 378 new Covid-19 cases, according to data from the state health department.

More than 2.5 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated.

State officials report 17 deaths Saturday as the state positivity rate remained flat at 2.6%..

Hospitalizations went down by 27, now at 653 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 476 are in acute care and 177 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there are 455,635 total confirmed cases and 8,733 deaths.

There are 2,532,586 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,503,010 doses so far. Of those, 2,970,424 are first doses with 22,656 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,320,505 are second doses, 29,142 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 212,081 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1,471 in the last day.

The state reports 65.9 % of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine.

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,929 (207) 1* Anne Arundel 43,400 (595) 14* Baltimore 64,931 (1,472) 36* Baltimore City 52,256 (1,059) 23* Calvert 4,191 (77) 1* Caroline 2,306 (25) 0* Carroll 9,361 (233) 5* Cecil 6,218 (134) 2* Charles 10,720 (192) 2* Dorchester 2,787 (50) 1* Frederick 19,639 (315) 9* Garrett 2,014 (62) 1* Harford 16,391 (271) 5* Howard 19,088 (227) 6* Kent 1,336 (44) 2* Montgomery 70,466 (1,488) 46* Prince George’s 84,353 (1,455) 33* Queen Anne’s 2,966 (45) 1* St. Mary’s 5,964 (124) 0* Somerset 2,576 (38) 0* Talbot 2,131 (37) 0* Washington 14,430 (277) 3* Wicomico 7,573 (153) 0* Worcester 3,609 (98) 1* Data not available 0 (55) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 25,445 (3) 0* 10-19 46,802 (6) 1* 20-29 83,600 (41) 1* 30-39 78,046 (95) 6* 40-49 67,982 (252) 5* 50-59 67,924 (734) 28* 60-69 45,214 (1,459) 19* 70-79 24,842 (2,217) 40* 80+ 15,780 (3,924) 92* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 238,250 (4,214) 93* Male 217,385 (4,519) 99* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 140,592 (3,102) 71* Asian (NH) 11,019 (299) 8* White (NH) 160,896 (4,405) 98* Hispanic 69,007 (788) 15* Other (NH) 21,268 (86) 0* Data not available 52,853 (53) 0*

