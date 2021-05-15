COVID-19 IN MDMask Mandate Lifted In Maryland Saturday
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Baltimore City Fire, Fire, North Glover Street, Second Alarm Fire

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters are responding to a second alarm fire in southeast Baltimore Saturday night, according to Baltimore City Firefighter’s Union.

A two alarm fire was reported on the 400 block of North Glover Street.

READ MORE: Caught On Camera: Baltimore County Officer Rescues Ducklings In White Marsh

Baltimore City firefighters arrived on scene with fire showing from the rear of a two story row home.

The fire was then upgraded to a two alarm fire when the fire reached three two story dwellings with fire showing through the roof.

Additional units have been requested.

READ MORE: Rombauer Wins The Preakness Stakes, Medina Spirit In The Money

MORE NEWS: 8-Year-Old Girl Struck, Injured In Baltimore

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest. 