BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters are responding to a second alarm fire in southeast Baltimore Saturday night, according to Baltimore City Firefighter’s Union.
Baltimore City firefighters arrived on scene with fire showing from the rear of a two story row home.
The fire was then upgraded to a two alarm fire when the fire reached three two story dwellings with fire showing through the roof.
🔥2ND ALARM DWELLING FIRE🔥
400 blk N Glover St 21224#McElderryPark@TonyGlover13#BMORESBravest have fire in at least (3) 2 story dwellings, with fire thru the roof. A second alarm has been called. #Breaking #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/rUn5btTmfm
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) May 16, 2021
This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.