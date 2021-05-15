COVID-19 IN MDMask Mandate Lifted In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMMission Unstoppable
    11:30 AMHope in the Wild
    12:00 PMPet Vet Dream Team
    12:30 PMAll In with Laila Ali
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Gun, Officers Injured, Ritchie Highway, Severna Park

Severna Park, MD (WJZ)– Two Anne Arundel County police officers were injured Saturday morning after crashing during a pursuit in the 800 block of Ritchie Highway.

The incident began around 7a.m. when officers were checking an occupied vehicle and spotted a gun inside of the car.  The two suspects inside the vehicle then attempted to flee.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 17 Deaths Reported Saturday As Hospitalizations Continue To Decline

The officers pursued the vehicle but ending up crashing along Richie Highway.   The officers suffered minor non-life threatening injuries in the crash and are being treated at an area hospital.

The suspects then exited their vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended a short distance later and a firearm was recovered.

READ MORE: Preakness Back To Semi-Normal With 10K Fans Expected At Pimlico Saturday

The incident remains under investigation.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

MORE NEWS: Eating Cicadas Is Actually Good For The Environment And Apparently They Taste Like Shrimp

 