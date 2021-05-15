Severna Park, MD (WJZ)– Two Anne Arundel County police officers were injured Saturday morning after crashing during a pursuit in the 800 block of Ritchie Highway.
The incident began around 7a.m. when officers were checking an occupied vehicle and spotted a gun inside of the car. The two suspects inside the vehicle then attempted to flee.
The officers pursued the vehicle but ending up crashing along Richie Highway. The officers suffered minor non-life threatening injuries in the crash and are being treated at an area hospital.
The suspects then exited their vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended a short distance later and a firearm was recovered.
The incident remains under investigation.
