By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County police officer is being hailed for his bravery.

According to police, Officer Hannigan pulled a driver out of a burning car on I-97 around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

There were no serious injuries in the crash.

“We salute Ofc. Hannigan for his bravery and courage while serving our community,” Anne Arundel County Police tweeted.

