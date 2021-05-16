ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County police officer is being hailed for his bravery.
According to police, Officer Hannigan pulled a driver out of a burning car on I-97 around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
There were no serious injuries in the crash.
"We salute Ofc. Hannigan for his bravery and courage while serving our community," Anne Arundel County Police tweeted.
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) May 16, 2021