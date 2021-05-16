PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Power has been restored to the homes near the Pikesville gas explosion, Baltimore Gas & Electric officials said Sunday.
Restoration work began at 7 p.m. Saturday and service was fully restored to impacted homes by 12:30 p.m. Sunday.READ MORE: 3 Injured Following Gas Explosion In Pikesville On Friday
Three people were injured, one critically, following a gas explosion Friday afternoon.
BGE crews were working on a gas line when it exploded. The fire burned for about three hours before crews were able to extinguish it.
Neighbors said they could feel their homes shake from the explosion.
“We were on the side of the house looking at the garden and corner of my eyes I saw and I hear this big explosion,” said Ruebin Schechman, neighbor.
He says his wife quickly grabbed a wet towel and ran over to help the injured worker. “She didn’t know what to do she got real frantic,” said Ruebin Schechman, neighbor. Two other workers were injured and treated on the scene.
Multiple homes were evacuated as a precaution.
There is still no update on the injured workers.